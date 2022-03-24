Golden Nuggets: Running it back with Jordan Willis

Amazing conversation.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Kinlaw said. “Really, honest, I’ve had nothing but ups, no downs. Knock on wood. Everything has been progressing the right way. As far as from a health standpoint, I already feel healthier than I was last year when I was on the field, so I’m just excited to really get back out there and just be able to really showcase what a healthy Javon Kinlaw can do for this organization.”

“But you have belief,” Lynch said of Lance. “You have faith. There’s indications, there’s traits, there’s qualities, there’s competitive greatness that you see in the brief glimpses that you did see him play. There’s practice — that really does matter. There’s development. There’s all those things that go in.”

“Even though Jimmy Garoppolo’s future remains uncertain, the club still needs to look ahead and solidify the roster. They did just that on Wendesday, re-signing defensive lineman Jordan Willis, defensive back Dontae Johnson and running back Jeff Wilson. “

“For me, the stuff he’s doing now, it don’t surprise me because he been doing it. I saw it firsthand. I’m super excited for him, super happy for him. I’ve known him for so long now, so I’m just ecstatic for him. He deserves it all. He works his tail off at all times. Great person.”

“He’s just so consistent with everything that he does. He’s so, so consistent, and he just made it easy for somebody like me, who’s coming in, trying to figure it out, follow the leader. I just literally came in and followed the guy that’s very successful on the team.”

“I don’t think there’s a good market at all,” King told Cowherd on “The Herd”. “I think the 49ers are best off doing one of two things: Trying to trade him for Sam Darnold straight up with Carolina because I think Carolina would view that as an improvement.”

“If Samuel follows the patterns of tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner, he will take part in the 49ers’ offseason program to receive a payday around the opening of training camp that makes him among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.”

“Kentucky’s Luke Fortner, who has a mid-round draft grade, started at guard and center in college. He’s proven adept at both spots, and the 49ers might believe he or a similar O-lineman can handle the tactical aspect of the center position while starting his NFL career as a swing guard option.”

“Finally, a Garoppolo-to-Seahawks deal would be unusual, but not unprecedented. Philadelphia traded Donavan McNabb to Washington in 2010. And New England dealt Drew Bledsoe to the Bills in 2001.”