The 49ers once again dipped into free agency on Thursday and brought back another familiar face in Kerry Hyder. As KP explained, Hyder was good for the 49ers two years ago, and it’s easy to be optimistic about Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek once again working his market to get the best out of him. However, if Hyder is the last free agent signing the 49ers make before the start of the season, do you think they’ve done enough?

In case you need a refresher, here’s the list (not including resigning players on the team last year):

CB Charvarius Ward

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

S George Odum

DL Hassan Ridgeway

LB Oren Burks

DL Kerry Hyder

With stars like Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and more, the 49ers certainly have a roster that can compete with anyone in the conference. In fact, that statement is doubly true in 2022 because of the massive amount of talent has flowed from the NFC to the AFC this offseason.

In the 49ers’ division alone, Von Miller, Russell Wilson, Robert Woods, Chandler Jones, and more have headed for greener cross-conference pastures. With that in mind, do the additions the 49ers have made represent enough of an improvement this offseason?

Conversely, this will be year two of Trey Lance’s rookie contract, and then we’re all aware of the window of opportunity that provides a team to win a Super Bowl. There were plenty of big-name, high-quality players available to be had. Does this collection of signings have enough talent to make you think the team is maximizing that championship window?

Have the 49ers done enough in free agency? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below with your thoughts.

Poll Have the 49ers done enough in free agency? Yes, there weren’t a lot of holes to being with

No, they needed to be more aggressive vote view results 33% Yes, there weren’t a lot of holes to being with (446 votes)

66% No, they needed to be more aggressive (876 votes) 1322 votes total Vote Now

You can hear more about this and everything else going on with the team that you need to know in today’s 49ers in Five podcast. Download it every weekday morning to get up to speed on your favorite team in less time than it takes to drink your morning coffee. Available everywhere podcasts are found.