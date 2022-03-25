Giants sign WR Richie James; Arden Key visiting the Chiefs

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the New York Giants have signed former 49ers wide receiver and return man Richie James to a one-year deal. James underwent knee surgery on August 27 of last year, which sidelined him for six weeks. He never ended up stepping onto the field in 2021.

The former 7th round pick was thought highly of by the players. Richard Sherman was an advocate for James to receive more playing time when he was with the team. James ended up having a career year in 2020 when he finished with 23 receptions and 394 receiving yards, although the majority of that came against the Packers in Week 9 when James had 184 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Arden Key, who is unlikely to return to San Francisco after the team brought back Kerry Hyder on Thursday, continues to make the rounds. He’s visited the Lions and Jaguars this week. Per Garofolo, Key’s most recent visit was with the Chiefs. Based on Key’s age and how he finished the season, you’d think there would be a bigger market for a player playing a premier position.