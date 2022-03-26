Golden Nuggets: Very Little Madness In The 49ers’ March

“Stockstill was just as impressed, and as NFL scouts passed through the school in 2017, he told them the same things: As impressive as Ward was that season, his real draw was that there was still so much room for improvement. After all, the guy had only been playing football for a few seasons.

The 49ers, who signed Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million free-agent deal last week, see the same promise of upside. They note that Ward has gotten significantly better every season since he’s been at Middle Tennessee State.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year deal.”

“I haven’t had any conversations recently with teams about that,” Fitterer told reporters on Friday. “I think we’ll explore every option, whether it’s the draft or trades. It’s just the team has to call you, and no one’s called us recently about that.”

“Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas rose up NFL Draft boards with an impressive 4.92 40-yard time, which is impressive for his 6-foot-6, 315-pound frame. There’s some rawness to his game, and he won’t be anywhere near the kind of run-blocker McGlinchey is. And as it stands now, Lucas might have to start off his career at the pro level inside at guard.”

“Reuter has the 49ers selecting edge rusher Cameron Thomas out of San Diego State with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.”

They also knew Samuel would be pricey. But they probably didn’t foresee two pass-catchers cashing in, making his extension even more expensive.