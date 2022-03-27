Golden Nuggets: 24 weeks until football

“Unless Garoppolo is willing to do a new contract as part of a trade (and why would he be?), a trade isn’t happened. The most likely result, the source predicted, is that the 49ers will have to cut him.”

“It’s definitely a conundrum for the 49ers. With the league convening over the next few days in Florida for the first in-person annual meetings since 2019, maybe the 49ers can finally find a willing taker for Garoppolo, at an acceptable price. If not, the next move is anyone’s guess.”

“One year ago Saturday the 49ers pulled the trigger on a monster trade with the Dolphins to move up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft where they selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.”

“By the time the dust settles the 49ers will have the core of their roster that went to the NFC championship game and carried a two-score lead into the fourth quarter. Minor tweaks might actually improve the team top-to-bottom, even if they didn’t grab any offseason NFL headlines.”

“This made the Eagles’ previous starter, Sam Bradford, expendable. It’s not unlike what the Niners are dealing with between Garoppolo and Lance.

Bradford had been unimpressive the previous season under Kelly, and Wentz was going to be the guy in Philly anyway, at least at that time. With no trade market, though, Philadelphia had to wait for its options to develop.

They did.

On Aug. 30 that year, then-Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury, including an ACL tear, during practice that nearly ended his career.”