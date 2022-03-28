 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Golden Nuggets: The Internet slaps together some hypothetical Deebo trades

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Monday, March 28th, 2022

By Yinon Raviv
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets’ methodical approach can work under this one condition

“To say the coaches have an affinity for Samuel would be an understatement. At this point, there’s no indication that any of them are available, but the Jets are keeping an eye on the situations, just in case.”

How 49ers’ defensive depth chart shapes up before draft

“With a scheduled nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers can still use another big-potential pass-rusher, a starting candidate at safety and more depth across the board.”

5 draft prospects 49ers would trade up for after NFL free agency

“Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe, who finished his collegiate tenure with seven sacks and 10 tackles for a loss, is about as explosive off the snap as they come, and his 6-foot-4, 261-pound frame screams athleticism, highlighted by his exceptional 4.53 40-yard time at the combine.”

How, when 49ers would trade Deebo Samuel (if they do so)

“It merely means the asking price is going to be enormous. If San Francisco ever reaches an impasse with Samuel, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team ask for a hefty return via trade.”

