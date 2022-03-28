49ers re-sign TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back tight end Ross Dwelley, re-signing the University of San Diego alum to a one-year deal, per a team press release. Dwelley has been with the Niners since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Terms of the contract have not yet been reported.

Over the past three seasons, Dwelley has been one of the team’s primary backups for star tight end George Kittle. While Dwelley has received 17 career starts, the bulk of his contributions over his 60 career games has come on special teams. He has never appeared in less than 33% of the 49ers’ special team’s snaps in a season.

Dwelley has amassed 40 receptions, 401 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns in his career. However, the bulk of that production came in 2020, when Kittle was out for most of the season. Dwelley hauled in 19 receptions for 245 receiving yards. This season, though, 2020 sixth-round pick Charlie Woerner appeared to pull ahead of Dwelley on the depth chart, receiving 54 offensive snaps over the course of the regular season.

The 49ers have reportedly eyed upgrades at backup tight end over the past couple of offseasons. With Kittle, Woerner, and now Dwelley all under contract for next season, though, the Niners can now run it back with an identical group of tight ends.