Golden Nuggets: John Lynch Spoke At The Combine

“San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here is everything he had to say.”

“After the surgery, Kinlaw spent time in Los Angeles getting on what Lynch called the “Bosa Program.” The second-year lineman got more one-on-one attention than he would have at the team facility with the same rehabilitation staff that Nick Bosa used following ACL surgery.”

“Verrett is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the team last offseason. However, the 49ers have not closed the door on the oft-injured veteran cornerback returning to the team in 2022.”

“For what it’s worth, Garoppolo has a $7.5 million injury guarantee, which means the Niners would have to cover that if a trade doesn’t happen and they opt to release him. However, that guarantee contains an offset up to the full amount, so if Garoppolo signs elsewhere for that much or more, the Niners would be off the hook.”

“While McDaniel listens on, he throws up a fist-pump and says “F-yeah, John!” to which Lynch eventually notices him and starts laughing.”

““He definitely had his ‘wow’ moments,” Lynch added. “You could see the development, the confidence. You’re on scout team, oftentimes, you’re asked, ‘Hey, go ahead, throw this ball in there.’ But then he would, and it would still get in there. I think he attacked it the right way.”

“But it is also possible that he just doesn’t get traded, and they just hang onto him, move on to Trey Lance, carry him, and try to trade him at some point to get the value that they should get.”

“Here’s the rundown from all of Lynch’s availability in Indianapolis, during which the GM answered several questions during a loaded 49ers’ offseason that’s sure to present more of them.”

“Parsons said Garoppolo’s description of how the injury occurred sounded like it was a tear to the back of the shoulder capsule. He said repairing it simply involved stitching the tear back together and that it usually takes four to six weeks to heal. From there, a patient’s return to normal activity depends on how quickly the shoulder regains strength and mobility.“