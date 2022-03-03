San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was one of several prominent NFL decision-makers that held a press conference with reporters on Wednesday at the draft combine in Indianapolis. Lynch answered several questions about the current 49ers roster, impending free agents, and offseason needs. He was also asked about recent reports that he considered leaving San Francisco to return to the broadcast booth. Before joining the Niners front office, Lynch was a broadcaster with Fox Sports for eight years.

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post has connected Lynch to some prominent broadcasting opportunities this offseason. Marchand reported that executives from Amazon had dinner with Lynch to see if they could convince him to leave Niners. Per Marchand, Amazon could have offered the Hall of Fame safety more than triple his roughly $5 million salary with the 49ers. While Lynch did not get into those specifics, he hinted on Wednesday that he had received lucrative offers by saying, “I can’t believe they’re paying that much for people that talk football. It’s unbelievable.”

Ultimately, Lynch decided to remain the 49ers' general manager. On Wednesday, he cited his competitive spirit for driving him to stay. He said, “I came to this business because of the opportunity to compete. I think we have a very good team, and I think we've got an opportunity to get better, and I’m into that.”

Here’s Lynch’s full reply: