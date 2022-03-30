The first time the 49ers hired someone out of the broadcast booth, they found their general manager. The second time they hired someone out of the broadcast booth, they found their quarterbacks coach. Yesterday, Kyle Shanahan explained for the first time why he hired Brian Griese, and what he thinks Griese has to offer the organization.

“I personally think he was the smartest football player I’ve been around, the way that he prepares, how organized he was, as detailed as a guy I’ve ever been around, and I thought he was a guy who could bring something different to the quarterback position.”

Lots of teams try and pair a young, inexperienced QB with a veteran backup quarterback. It sounds like the 49ers are hoping to fill that role with their quarterback coach.

“I love that Trey has someone who’s been through the battle. I can tell him about it and what I’ve seen with guys. But someone who’s actually had to go through the ups and downs, and that pressure, having a good game, throwing a pick, how to deal with the media, how to deal with an NFL season. It’s hard to find a player that’s done it at such a high level.”

Shanahan was also quick to point out that both he and Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik will also be spending “a ton” of time with Trey during the season and that, “we all could offer a little bit of different stuff.”

If Shanahan and Slowik are going to be working on the game plans for each week, that will free up Griese to take on more of a mentor/big brother type of role.

One last point: Kyle only talked about Griese in terms of what he will provide Trey Lance. That could be seen as a pretty good indication that the 49ers view Lance as their starter in 2022, even if they refused to say that when they were asked yesterday explicitly.

