Jalen Ramsey believes Deebo Samuel is one of the 3 best wide receivers in the game

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is widely considered the best cornerback in the NFL, and that’s been the case going on a few years now. Ramsey joined the Pivot podcast Tuesday and named who he thinks the top wide receivers in the NFL are. Naturally, two of the players are Ramsey’s teammates.

In a bit of a surprise, he named 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel ahead of Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.:

“My three number 1’s are probably Davante, Tyreek, and Deebo. Them three for sure. They changed the game and the offenses are structured around them. Tyreek is put in multiple positions where he gets the ball and same with Davante. And not only that, when they do get the top dog, they can win those battles. And then Deebo, the way he’s doing it all over the field with running back, he’s definitely got to be in there.”

Later on in the podcast, Ramsey reflects on the NFC Championship against the Niners. “I played well against San Fran my whole career, but I had never beaten them — even when I was back in Jacksonville. So, I don’t even care how I play this game. I just wanna win.” Next, Ramsey spoke about his dropped interception and beating San Francisco.

It’s an enjoyable listen to get the player’s perspective. We don’t often hear that. Ramsey going into detail about why Samuel is so impactful makes it difficult to argue that he’s one of the three best wideouts in the NFL.

The question we’re all looking forward to seeing the answer to is what’s next for Deebo? What does 2022 look like? It’s not fair to expect an encore. The challenge falls on Kyle Shanahan to put Deebo in a position to excel that way he can come close to having another 1,300-yard season. I can’t wait to see how Deebo is deployed with Trey Lance under center.