2022 49ers visits tracker: All draft prospects that are set to visit the Niners

The NFL Draft is less than a month away. The 49ers are without a first-round pick, so our draft content has been light, but we’ll rev it up as we get closer. San Francisco has nine picks, so they will be active, just not on the draft's first day.

We won’t know for certain who the 49ers select until they turn the card in, but tracking their 30 official visits as well as who the team is sending their scouts and other pro personnel to specific pro days will give us an idea of what positions and players they’re interested in.

So, as we do every year, we’ll put together a tracker to note who the 49ers are bringing in, and we’ll update this list as the visits grow throughout April. It should be worth noting that last year the Niners met with Trey Lance, Trey Sermon, and Deommodore Lenoir.

Tracker

There are a few other names that I’ve seen the team linked with, such as Arizona State’s running back Rachaad White and San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, but I haven’t been able to confirm the team met with them. Also, feel free to add any names that I missed below in the comments.

As you can see, the theme is consistent for the Niners: EDGE, safety, center, with WR/RB, sprinkled in. Those are the positions we should be focusing on in the draft.