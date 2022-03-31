The 2 most mocked players to the 49ers according to PFF’s mock draft simulator

We are in “mock draft” season, and that includes everyone putting together their preferred mocks by way of a simulator. According to their simulator, PFF recently put together an article that included the top selections for every NFL team.

By now, we’ve narrowed the 49ers’ positions of need down to edge rusher, interior offensive line, and safety. You could make an argument for a couple of other positions, but those seem to be the top three.

Unsurprisingly, the two players who are mocked the most to San Francisco were an edge rusher and a guard:

61. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS Top choice: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare – 16.6%

Other selections: G Dylan Parham – 10.9%

Enagbare is a senior out of South Carolina — a school the 49ers are all too familiar with after the selections of Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw. Enagbare, a 6’4, 258-pound edge rusher, ran a 4.87 40-yard dash but had a 36.5 vertical jump. In 12 starts for the Gamecocks, Enagbare had seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

You could tell by his 40 time at the combine that Enagbare was running tight, so I wouldn’t hold that time against him. As a junior, Enagbare was first-team all-SEC before missing the final two games with a hip injury that forced him to have surgery after the season. During the 2020 season, he had seven tackles for loss, a team-high six sacks, and three forced fumbles in eight starts, which was good for sixth-best in the FBS.

Parham, a senior out of Memphis, ran a 4.93 40-yard dash at 311 pounds but had below-average shuttle times with a 7.78 3-cone drill and a 4.7 short shuttle.

Here’s a look at NFL.com’s overview on Parham, courtesy of Lance Zierlein, who has an offensive line background:

Highly experienced guard prospect who helped open running lanes for backs who went on to play in the NFL. Parham falls below NFL size standards for the position but is very densely layered and plays with sound technique and above-average body control into and through contact. He’s a task-oriented blocker who is much better at firing out than playing on the move and his success could be linked to the rushing scheme he lands in. Below-average mirror quickness and overall length are exploitable holes in his pass protection and could cause up-and-down play in that area. Parham can step in as a backup at both guard spots and has a shot to become a starter within his first three years.

That sounds like a backup player.

Who have you been mocking to the 49ers?