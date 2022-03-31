49ers pick up Kyle Juszczyk’s option through 2025

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the 49ers picked up fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s option for 2023 through 2025 season. Juszczyk’s due $3.775 million this season and now, he will receive an additional $1.25 million that is fully guaranteed in 2023.

According to Over the Cap, April 1 is an important date for the contracts of Arik Armstead, George Kittle, Emmanuel Moseley, Trent Williams, Alex Mack, and Dee Ford, too.

Armstead’s $5.85 million salary becomes guaranteed. Kittle’s $4.9 million in 2023 becomes guaranteed. Juice’s $2.155 million option bonus becomes due.

Emmanuel Moseley has a $4.4 million injury/skill guarantee vests to a full guarantee. In addition, Trent Williams has a $5.05 million in his 2023 salary that becomes guaranteed, while Alex Mack has a bonus of $500,000 that is guaranteed.

Finally, Dee Ford’s roster bonus was scheduled to come due, but I believe he no longer has a roster bonus due to the 49ers’ recent restructure of Ford’s contract.

Nick Bosa has a $4.3 million roster bonus due, but that doesn’t come until the third day of training camp, on July 28. I’m going to go out on a limb and say Bosa will have a new contract by then.

The 49ers still have seven remaining unsigned unrestricted free agents from last year’s roster:

WR Travis Benjamin

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

LB Marcell Harris

CB Jason Verrett

CB Josh Norman

FS Tavon Wilson

SS Jaquiski Tartt

Verrett feels like the player with the best chance to re-sign, although that would come by way of a veteran minimum contract with guarantees that if Verrett plays a certain number of snaps/games.