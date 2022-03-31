Rams sign former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal worth $50 million

The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year contract worth $50 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the deal could be worth up to $65 million. Richard Sherman teased the idea that Wagner was going to sign late Wednesday night. It came down to the Ravens and the Rams, and Wagner stayed in the division:

The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2022

Field Yates reported that the Rams have $8.9 million in cap space. The Rams continue to ignore the current cap structure as they bring in good players and will figure it out down the road. That’s how teams should do it. Sign talent, win and kick money down the road.

Knowing that winning is the goal, I’m surprised more and more teams aren’t following this style instead of adhering to the current cap.

With the addition of Wagner, the Rams still have lost quite a bit of talent this offseason:

Additions:

LB Bobby Wagner

WR Allen Robinson

Subtractions

DE Von Miller (BUF)

WR Robert Woods (TEN)

CB Darius Williams (JAX)

LT Andrew Whitworth (retired)

P Johnny Hekker (CAR)

G Austin Corbett (CAR)

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (LAC)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (HOU)

They’re still in the driver’s seat in the NFC West as we don’t know what we’re getting from Trey Lance, but expecting the Rams to repeat seems like a stretch given who they’ve lost.