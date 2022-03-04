Golden Nuggets: The Underwear Olympics Continue On

“According to insider Jordan Schultz, two teams have serious interest in Garoppolo. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are looking to compete following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, and the Washington Commanders, who have a talented roster but haven’t had an above-average QB since Alex Smith, are the two parties in question.”

“Watson has skyrocketed in the early stages of the draft process, with some analysts having tabbed him as the best receiver during the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as he showcased good route running and hands to go along with his top-end speed at 6’4, 205 pounds.”

“Once Rodgers works out a deal with Green Bay, the options go down and then you start to see the movement happen with this Garoppolo trade.”

“I think the 49ers can get something worthwhile for him in the next week or so. But there will be some discussions that must be held. There will be a back and forth. I’m not saying I know exactly what the 49ers are telling other teams in Garoppolo trade talks, but I think I can hit the highlights, which should be something like this …”

“These are all good questions as the 49ers simultaneously round out the coaching staff, shop Garoppolo around the league and evaluate draft prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine.”

“However, Lynch’s optimistic assessment was in line with that of Dr. Christopher Emond, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist. Emond thinks it’s highly unlikely that such an injury will threaten Garoppolo’s career and that it’s conceivable the quarterback could return to play about a month before the first week of the regular season in early September.”