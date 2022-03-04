The 49ers were the story of the draft last year when they drafted Trey Lance out of North Dakota State third overall. Many fans were hoping they could follow that selection up this year with former Lance teammate Christian Watson. That probably became more difficult on Thursday night.

Good Lord, @NDSUfootball WR Christian Watson just jumped an 11’4 broad. 7th furthest jump by any WR at the combine since 1999 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 4, 2022

Official WR 40 Times:



1. Tyquan Thornton 4.28

2. Velus Jones 4.31

3. Calvin Austin 4.32

T4. Alec Pierce 4.33

T4. Danny Gray 4.33

6. Bo Melton 4.34

7. Christian Watson 4.36

8. Garrett Wilson 4.38

9. Chris Olave 4.39

10. Skyy Moore 4.41 — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) March 4, 2022

At 6’4” and 208 pounds, that is one freakishly athletic man in a room full of freakishly athletic men. I don’t know whether there is something in the water in Indianapolis or what, but there were a ton of wide receivers lighting the track on fire yesterday.

While a strong 40 time alone doesn’t predict success at the next level, it certainly never hurts. We had the chance to talk with Trey Lance in February, and he had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate:

“He’s a special dude. You can see that just physically, how big he is, how fast he is. Great person to be around, obviously one of my closest friends. Someone that helped me get to where I am right now. I wouldn’t be here without Christian.”

It would be fun to see the 49ers follow in the footsteps of the Bengals and draft a player for their second-year quarterback that he threw to in college. Considering how Watson looked last night, they just might have to get higher than 61 to do it.

Remember, you can catch up on everything happening with the 49ers that you need to know with the 49ers in Five podcast! Download it anywhere podcasts are found.