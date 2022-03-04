RG3 on Trey Lance in the 49ers offense: I think it’s going to be fireworks

As combine drills wrapped up last night, I had a chance to catch up with Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL rookie of the year, Robert Griffin III. So, of course, I had to ask Griffin about Trey Lance, who he shares something in common with as a top draft pick being drafted by a team running a KyleShanahan offense.



Griffin made clear that he wasn’t to make definitive statements when it came to Lance. He pointed out how small the sample size is and how unfair it is to make any kind of conclusive declaration after Lance only played for a total of 10 quarters in his rookie season.

What are your thoughts on Trey Lance?

“Yeah, so Lance didn’t play that much this past season. I think a little bit of the ‘oh he can't do it’ it’s a little premature. The only way for Trey Lance to truly develop is to play. He’s gotta make mistakes, he’s gotta have success. And then you reserve judgment until then.

It’s not the popular thing to do on TV, but you won’t see me talking bad about Trey Lance on TV because I don’t know what he is yet. He has the skillset, he has the arm talent, he has the athleticism, and from what I’ve been told, he has the mindset.

So if he gets the opportunity, and Jimmy is not there anymore, I think it’s going to be fireworks.”

Two things stood out to me during my exchange with Griffin. The first is his straightforward approach to not rush to any kind of judgment when it comes to talking about Lance.

As many have seen, there are plenty of talking heads who have had no issue making sweeping statements about the young signal-caller, despite the lack of sample size.

The other thing was the way he spoke about how from everything he has heard, Lance has the mindset. Lance’s physical ability is readily apparent to everyone, but hearing that Griffin is being told from people in the know that Lance has what it takes from a mental standpoint is a refreshing change of pace.