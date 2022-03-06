Myjai Sanders on meeting with 49ers: ‘I had a lot of fun, they liked my game a lot’

The edge position is one of the deepest in this upcoming draft. There are several intriguing prospects who could be within the 49ers’ reach when they are slated to pick at the end of the second round. Among those is Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders, whose athletic profile and overall game would translate well on the opposite side of Nick Bosa.

Sanders ran a 4.67 40-yard dash Saturday at 228 pounds. I had the chance to ask Sanders a couple of questions, and his answer about his meeting with the 49ers was undoubtedly noteworthy.

Hey Myjai, have you had a chance to meet with the San Francisco 49ers this week?

“I met with the 49ers; yeah, It was a nice meeting. I had fun in that meeting. They said that they liked my game a lot. I feel like I could actually go and do something and get some playing time with the 49ers.”

I followed that up with a question about Sanders potentially getting the chance to play on the same defensive line with one of the best pass rushers in the league.

How would you feel about playing on the same line with a player like Nick Bosa and working with a defensive line coach like Kris Kocurek, who’s gotten tremendous results from that position group?

“I love getting pushed, especially from a coach like that. I love taking pointers, especially having pointers from Nick Bosa. I watch his game still to this day, he’s a nice player, and I wouldn’t mind playing next to him or across from him and just learning from everything he does.”

Here is how Sanders measured in at the combine today

Height: 6’5

Weight: 228 lbs

Arm length: 32 5/8”

Hand size: 9 1/4”

It’s important to note that Sanders measured in at 242 pounds at the Senior Bowl last month, which appeared to be closer to what his actual playing weight was.



Sanders is coming off a season that saw him record 62 pressures and five sacks over 14 games. He was a pivotal part of a Cincinnati team that was undefeated during the regular season en route to a berth in the college football playoff.

His size, skillset, fit within the 49ers scheme fit, and enthusiasm about his time meeting with the team this week certainly makes him a prospect to keep an eye on over the next month or so leading up to the draft.