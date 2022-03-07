As we have been saying since before the Combine began, the most valuable and interesting parts of the event have nothing to do with what happens on the field. Case in point, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have a column full of information they learned in Indy. Almost none of it pertains to the incoming rookies, and some of it concerns the 49ers.

First, the Niners are reportedly going to be interested in cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ward turns 26 in May and had a 65.7 grade from PFF last year. He also grabbed two interceptions, had 10 passes defended, and allowed 36 catches on 72 targets. Fowler also previously reported that Shanahan and Lynch will “poke around” former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

This shouldn’t be surprising. We all know how much San Francisco needs to add in this area. There isn’t a person alive that wants to see Josh Norman out on the field again next year, and judging by the way he played, that includes Norman himself. It’s part of the reason John Lynch hasn’t even closed the door on Jason Verrett returning, despite the fact that he is coming off yet another major injury. Whether through the draft, free agency, or trades, additions must be made.

With just nine days until the start of the new league year, things will start getting very interesting very quickly.

