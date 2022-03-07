Boye Mafe on meetings with the 49ers: I like that organization a lot

No matter the year, no matter the circumstances, you can always count on the 49ers having an interest in reinforcing their defensive line. Fortunately for them, this year's draft class is loaded with talented edge rushers that project to be available on day two. Among them is Minnesota’s Boye Mafe.

Mafe is an incredibly gifted athlete who would project well into a potential role opposite Nick Bosa and could immediately impact an already loaded defensive line. Mafe is capable of playing the 5-technique shaded just outside the opposing tackle while also having the versatility to kick outside to the 9-tech spot in Kris Kocurek’s Wide-9 front.

I had the chance to catch up with Mafe at the Scouting Combine this past week and ask him some questions about his meetings with the 49ers.

Have you had a chance to meet with the San Francisco 49ers at all this week?

“Yeah, I have.”

How did those meetings go?

“Pretty good, you know we talked, we had a great conversation, I like that organization a lot.”

Did they talk at all about how they might potentially use you?

“Yeah, I mean, the coaches we sat down and basically talked about my film and what they see me doing, and how I fit in their defense, how I’d be comfortable, and what things I’d need to be able to do for them.”

What are your thoughts about potentially forming a pass-rushing duo with Nick Bosa in San Francisco?

“That would be great, honestly, having two great pass rushers on the same team. And especially learning from him would be a tremendous thing for me. I like watching his game the way he plays the game, and I feel like I could learn a lot from him. And going in there and obtaining all that knowledge, I feel like that’d be great for me.”

Boye Mafe 4.57u 40 yard dash



He weighs 261 pounds!!!



Here is what he said about his meeting with the San Francisco 49ers in Indianapolis this week pic.twitter.com/PJZ3XKXKPD — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) March 6, 2022

Here is how Mafe measured in at the combine:

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 261 lbs

Arm length: 32 5/8”

Hand size: 9 7/8”

Mafe then blew away scouts and spectators alike when he recorded an official time of 4.53 in his 40-yard dash. That time ranks ninth among 1,355 defensive ends since 1987. And Mafe pulled that off at 261 pounds!

On top of the athleticism, everything I heard about Mafe during the combine pointed to him being a player whose intangibles and personality was just as impressive as his physical ability. In the short time I got to speak with Mafe, I got the same feeling myself.

This is a dream scenario should he fall to the 49ers range. An extremely athletic edge to pair with Bosa, who also happens to have a great personality and be someone that is willing to put in the work that is required to be great at the next level.