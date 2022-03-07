The Saints are the latest team linked to trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL Combine is all but over, the rumors are heating up around the league. Aaron Rodgers is expected to make a decision as soon as Monday. That’ll be the first domino to fall.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a significant piece of the free agency puzzle. If Rodgers or Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson both stay with their respective teams, Garoppolo’s value reaches an all-time high.

Jimmy has a strong argument for being the best quarterback available in a league where seemingly half of the teams are searching for competent play. With question marks around the league, the New Orleans Saints have become the latest team linked to Garoppolo, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

A landing spot for Garoppolo? The wildest rumor I heard this week? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo potentially pairing with New Orleans. This would be a surprise since many around the league expect Jameis Winston to return to the Saints. But if Rodgers and Wilson aren’t moved, Garoppolo becomes one of the top options available. Maybe New Orleans at least kicks this idea around. — Fowler

The Saints are currently $44 million over the cap — something that seemingly happens every year. That would make trading for Garoppolo nearly impossible unless he agrees to restructure at a number far more digestible than his current contract.

For Jimmy to land with New Orleans, he’d likely have to be released from the Niners. Now that the Combine is complete, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a Garoppolo trade announced sooner than later. First, Rodgers must make a decision. But after that, assuming Wilson stays put, all eyes turn to Jimmy.

Last week, the Steelers were a team “to keep an eye on” for Garoppolo’s services. Has your guess about where Jimmy will land changed?