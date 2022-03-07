49ers announce 2022 coaching staff: Brian Schneider is the Special Teams coach

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes:

Name Title

Stephen Adegoke Defensive Quality Control

James Cregg Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Fleury* Tight Ends

Chris Foerster* Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Joe Graves Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Griese Quarterbacks

Leonard Hankerson* Wide Receivers

Klay Kubiak* Assistant Quarterbacks

Anthony Lynn Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Asauni Rufus Offensive Quality Control

Brian Schneider Special Teams Coordinator

Deuce Schwartz Offensive Quality Control

Bobby Slowik* Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

Nick Sorensen Defensive Assistant

*New Title in 2022

That makes five in-house promotions. That’s pretty cool, and it tells you that Shanahan rewards coaches who deserve it. Here’s a background on each coach, courtesy of the 49ers PR department.

Adegoke, 30, joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.

Prior to his time at Michigan, Adegoke spent the 2020 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida. A native of Snellville, GA, he spent three years (2016-18) at Mississippi State University, where he appeared in 16 games and registered 14 tackles, three passes defended one interception, and one forced fumble as a safety. He transferred to Mississippi State from San Diego Mesa College, where he spent two years (2014-15).

Cregg, 48, joins the 49ers after spending three seasons (2018-20) as the offensive line coach at Louisiana State University.

Prior to his time at LSU, Cregg spent four years in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017) and Denver Broncos (2014-16). From 2010-13, Cregg was the offensive line coach at the University of Southern California after one season (2009) as offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee. He first entered the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders for two seasons (2007-08). Prior to his time in Oakland, he served as a defensive line coach at the University of Idaho (2004-06) and Colgate University (2000-03). He began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at Colorado State University (1997-99).

A native of Norco, CA, Cregg spent four years (1992-95) at Colorado State, where he was an offensive lineman for the school and started along the line his final two seasons and earned All-WAC honors as a senior in 1995.

Graves, 28, joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern University.

Prior to his time at Georgia Southern, Graves spent two years (2019-20) as the running backs coach at the University of Louisiana Monroe and one season (2018) as a graduate assistant at the school. He began his coaching career as the running backs coach at Southeastern Louisiana University (2016-17).

A native of Covington, LA, Graves spent four years (2012-15) at Southeastern Louisiana, where he was an offensive lineman for the school, appeared in 44 games, and earned All-Southland honors in each of his final three seasons.

Griese, 46, joins the 49ers after spending the previous two years (2020-21) as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Prior to his time on MNF, Griese served as an analyst of college football games on ESPN and ABC (2009-19). He also called Denver Broncos preseason games on TV (2018-19) and radio (2010-12).

A native of Miami, FL, Griese played quarterback at the University of Michigan where he helped lead the Wolverines to an undefeated record and a share of the national championship as a senior in 1997. He was drafted by the Broncos in the third round (91st overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft.

Throughout his 11-year NFL career with Denver (1998-2002), the Miami Dolphins (2003), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004-05 & 2008), and Chicago Bears (2007), he appeared in 93 games (83 starts) and completed 1,752 of 2,796 career passing attempts for 19,440 yards and 119 touchdowns. He was a part of a Denver team that won Super Bowl XXXIII.

Lynn, 53, joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

Lynn spent the 2017-20 seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, joining the Chargers after two years with the Buffalo Bills as the assistant head coach/running backs (2015-16). He also served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and interim head coach at points of the 2016 season.

Prior to his time in Buffalo, Lynn worked with the New York Jets as their running backs coach (2009-13) and assistant head coach/running backs (2014). He joined the Jets after two years (2007-08) as running backs coach with the Cleveland Browns, two years as running backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), two years as running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04) and three years (2000-02) as an offensive assistant/assistant special teams coach with the Denver Broncos.

A native of Celina, TX, Lynn played running back at Texas Tech and earned All-Southwest Conference honors, rushing for 1,911 yards and 17 touchdowns on 481 carries. He entered the NFL in 1992 as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants and went on to spend time with the Denver Broncos (1993-94, 1997-99) and the 49ers (1995-96). He concluded his career in Denver, where he won back-to-back Super Bowl championships (XXXII and XXXIII) with the Broncos after playing in 83 career games.

Rufus, 26, joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive quality control coach at Vanderbilt University.

Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, Rufus spent the 2020 season as a special teams analyst at the University of Notre Dame.

A native of Bakersfield, CA, he spent five years (2014-18) at the University of Nevada, where he was a defensive back for the school. Rufus appeared in 47 games (46 starts) and finished with 340 tackles, 12 passes defended, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions and earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors for three straight seasons (2016-18).

Schneider, 50, joins the 49ers with more than 12 years of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL.

From 2010-20, Schneider was the special teams' coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks. He joined Seattle following one season (2009) as special teams coordinator at the University of Southern California. He first entered the NFL as the special teams' coordinator of the Oakland Raiders (2007-08).

Prior to his time in Oakland, Schneider worked as a special teams/tight ends coach at Iowa State University (2006) after three seasons (2003-05) as a special teams/linebackers/safeties coach at UCLA. He began his coaching career as a special teams graduate assistant from 1994-96 at Colorado State University and was later promoted to the school’s special teams coordinator/tight ends coach, where he spent six seasons (1997-2002).

A native of Arvada, CO, Schneider played linebacker at Colorado State, starting three seasons and earning First-Team All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 1993. He earned his bachelor’s degree in social science from Colorado State in 1994.

Schwartz, 28, joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive analyst at the University of Missouri.

Prior to his time at Missouri, Schwartz spent one season (2020) as the assistant wide receivers coach at the University of Georgia. He joined the Bulldogs after spending 2019 as a defensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns. From 2017-18, Schwartz was a special teams coaching assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He first entered the NFL as a defensive coaching assistant with the Buffalo Bills, a role he held for two years (2015-16).

A native of Suffern, NY, Schwartz attended Union College (Schenectady, NY), where he played quarterback for the school.

Sorensen, 43, joins the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as the special teams' coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Sorensen spent eight years with the Seattle Seahawks as a special teams assistant (2013-16), secondary coach (2017-19), and secondary coach/nickel specialist (2020). He began his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach at Youngstown State University in 2012 after spending training camp as a defensive intern with the 49ers that same year.

A native of Winter Haven, FL, Sorensen played safety in the NFL for 10 seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2001-02), Jaguars (2003-06), and Cleveland Browns (2007-10) and registered 133 special teams tackles. He attended Virginia Tech for four years (1997- 2000), beginning his career at quarterback and later transitioning to safety and linebacker during his junior and senior seasons.

In 2021, Fleury served as an offensive quality control coach with the team, Foerster served as offensive line coach, Hankerson was an offensive quality control coach, Kubiak was a defensive quality control coach, and Slowik was offensive passing game specialist.