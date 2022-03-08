49ers in Five: Richard Sherman sentenced in plea deal

In July, former 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman was arrested outside his wife’s parents’ home after she called 911 to report drunken behavior and threats of suicide. Originally he faced five misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident. Yesterday he reached a plea deal with the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sherman reportedly pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving second-degree criminal trespass and admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone. He agreed to pay $2,500 in court fees and remain under court supervision for up to two years. He’s also required to perform several hours of community service. However, there will be no jail time (as long as Sherman stays out of trouble) because he was given credit for time served after the initial arrest.

“It’s an unfortunate event, but I’m grateful for the doors that it’s opened,” Sherman said in a statement to the judge.

He played five games with the Buccaneers last year before injuries cut his season short. Sherman will become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 16th.

