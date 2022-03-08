Golden Nuggets: Full Coaching Staff For Next Year Finally Announced

“The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes.”

“The free-agent defensive lineman did an Instagram Live Q&A with fans Monday and loved what he saw from Lance during the quarterback’s rookie season.”

“Enter Stephon Gilmore, whose re-entry into the free agency market coincides nicely with the 49ers’ needs. Gilmore, who came up with the Buffalo Bills and later played with the New England Patriots, is coming off a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. He played only eight games but still performed well enough to make the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Considering the options, Gilmore is one of the few viable options for the 49ers if they want to seriously upgrade their cornerback position. Even while dealing with scattered injuries the past two years, Gilmore has been selected to the last four Pro Bowls. Even that doesn’t come close to showing his real value.”

“Schneider, 50, was the Raiders’ special teams coordinator from 2007-08 and spent more than a decade (2010-20) as Pete Carroll’s special teams coordinator in Seattle, which became known for its defense and special teams. One league insider who has worked with Schneider described him as intelligent and with head-coaching potential.”

“Apparently, they’re one of three potential landing spots for wide receiver Juju Smith-Schustert, according to NFL Rumors.”

“Name sound familiar? Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook, and could potentially live up to the reputation his brother has established given his stellar college tape during his senior season, where he amassed 113 carries for 728 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.”

“However, this group of players lacks a true “burner”, or deep threat receiver, which is why Danny Gray could be an intriguing option in the later rounds for the 49ers.”