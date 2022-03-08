The Packers guaranteed Aaron Rodgers $153 million to lose to the 49ers in the playoffs again

The Packers agreed to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers a four-year deal worth $200 million, including $153 million in guaranteed money. That contract makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Rodgers returning to Green Bay is the first quarterback domino to fall. That’s also great news for the 49ers as it doesn’t take a QB-needy team off the market.

Teams will likely call Seattle to check in on Russell Wilson’s availability. If Wilson isn’t realistic, Jimmy Garoppolo shoots to the top of the list — unless teams are willing to invest heavily in Mitchell Trubisky.

Rodgers and Wilson returning gives the 49ers a better chance at not only trading Jimmy as opposed to relating him, but the draft compensation could get bumped up a round if Garoppolo is the only quarterback worth investing in.

I don’t think we’ll have to wait long to hear about Garoppolo’s destination. Ultimately, I think he ends up in the AFC. My guess would be the Colts as of today, but that’ll change by the hour.

Yesterday, it was the Steelers. The Colts, much like the Steelers, have a strong roster and are well-coached. San Francisco just did business with Indianapolis a couple of offseasons ago when the team traded DeForest Buckner.