Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos for Drew Lock and multiple first-round draft picks

The second quarterback domino has fallen as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks had traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the return for Seattle is multiple first-round draft picks, but additional picks. The final details came in as Denver traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth rounder, DT Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant. Whoa.

Seattle received quite the haul. Denver trading two first-round picks for Wilson tells you all you need to know about this quarterback draft class.

You haven’t escaped Wilson just yet as San Francisco plays the AFC West in 2022. But, the good news is that you won’t have to worry about seeing Wilson twice a season anymore or potentially in a playoff game.

Seattle is going to be in a tough spot at quarterback in the immediate future. Lock isn’t the answer. They’re likely looking ahead to future classes — but the Seahawks are your new basement dwellers of the NFC West.

As for what this means for Jimmy Garoppolo, he’s next, right? The Colts remain (my) the favorite, with the Washington Commanders as the runner-up. More than anything, I want to see what teams feel Jimmy is worth to them.

I don’t think this changes the landscape too much in the division, as the Rams and 49ers were going to be the favorites regardless of Wilson returning. Seattle’s roster isn’t strong, and that showed during the 2021 season.