49ers sign C Keaton Sutherland to a Reserve/Future contract

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they had signed OL Keaton Sutherland to a Reserve/Future contract.

Sutherland (6-5, 315) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Following his release from the Bengals on August 31, 2019, he was signed to the team’s practice squad the following day.

Sutherland appeared in one game for the Bengals prior to being waived by the team on September 25, 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins and went on to see action in three games (two starts) during the 2019 season. The Dolphins later waived Sutherland on September 5, 2020. Over the previous two seasons (2020-21), he spent time on the Bengals practice squad and bounced back and forth between there and the active roster.

Sutherland only totaled 83 snaps during the 2019 season with Miami. He had a rough go at it in Week 14 against the Jets as Sports Info Solutions had him down for five blown blocks in that game alone. The 49ers must have seen some trait in Sutherland they admire to sign him.

Sutherland only played 19 snaps in his lone appearance this past season for Cincinnati.