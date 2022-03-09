On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos released wide receiver, DaeSean Hamilton, pushing the fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft towards reaching free agency. Before then, however, Hamilton will go through waivers. Do not be surprised if the San Francisco 49ers soon acquire the Penn State alum.

Hamilton missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL he suffered while working out on his own during last offseason. At the time, it was reported by Troy Renck of Denver7 that the Broncos had come to an agreement on a trade that would have sent Hamilton to the 49ers for a late-round pick. However, his injury ultimately scuttled the deal.

From 2018-to-2020, Hamilton was a solid depth receiver in Denver but was unable to develop into a top option. He appeared in 46 games (9 starts) and hauled in 81 receptions for 833 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He never accrued 300 yards in a season but also never amassed fewer than 243.

Now nearly a year removed from his injury, Hamilton should soon be ready to return to the field. Given how clearly interested the Niners were in Hamilton last offseason, it would seem likely that they will make a run at the soon-to-be 27-year old once again.

Hamilton was set to receive a $2,183,000 base salary last season, but his contract tolled because the Broncos were able to classify Hamilton’s injury as a non-football injury.

Despite their interest, it would be a mild surprise if the 49ers claimed Hamilton on waiver at that price given his injury status, mediocre track record, and their own limited cap space. With that said, most teams will probably make a similar calculation. Assuming he hits free agency, expect the 49ers to add Hamilton to help fill out their receiving depth chart.