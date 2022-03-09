Golden Nuggets: Wilson Leaving The NFC West Doesn’t Even Feel Real Yet

“The plan and hope is Garoppolo is throwing well ahead of training camp,” Garafolo wrote. “Only question is which team’s camp it’ll be.”

“As it stands, the 49ers are projected to be over the $208 million salary cap, but they can — and will — make moves to get under before the new league year opens March 16.”

“Jackson, 26, was named to his first Pro Bowl and as a second team All-Pro in 2021. Jackson started all 16 games with the Patriots, had eight interceptions and was ranked as the seventh best cornerback in the NFL last year according to Pro Football Focus...Jackson is expected to be the premier cornerback on the open market, and could command a deal worth $20.6 million per year according to Spotrac.”

“Seattle has two quarterbacks on its roster currently in Lock and Jacob Eason. There is no surefire option atop the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s more than likely that general manager John Schneider uses the 2022 season as a year to reset the roster and put Seattle in position to draft an elite QB in a much better 2023 class. Bryce Young, anyone?”

““Man, I think people got short-term memory loss or something because, before Jimmy came ... he saved us,” Armstead told Kyle Draper when asked about Garoppolo. “I won two games, four games, and when Jimmy came he really turned it around, brought us to the point where we’re at now. I have nothing but love and respect for Jimmy ... being able to see what goes into it, what he goes through day in and day out. I wish nothing but the best for him, and that’s my guy.””

“The Cincinnati Bengals signed Sutherland (6-5, 316) as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2019.”

“The Broncos were a potential, although extremely unlikely contender for Jimmy Garoppolo, and them acquiring Wilson takes him out the hands of other potential suitors such as the Washington Commanders, who reportedly offered multiple first-round picks for Wilson, but were rebuffed by the Seahawks.”

“Yes, Tuesday was a good day for the 49ers.”

“In his current mock, Brugler has three edge rushers — Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and USC’s Drake Jackson — going in the second round. All have the type of burst the 49ers covet and all would seemingly be an eventual upgrade over the team’s current starter at right defensive end, Samson Ebukam.”

“Come 2023, the NFL’s new media deals will kick in. Since salary-cap size is tied to league revenues, teams expect to see a significant increase in spending money once that happens. This year’s cap, officially set at $208.2 million, marks a substantial increase over the pandemic-constricted 2021 number of $182.5 million but still isn’t anywhere near anticipated future amounts.

Before the presumed cap spike arrives, the 49ers must continue building their financial bridge to it. This has been a hallmark of chief negotiator Paraag Marathe’s recent contractual business.”