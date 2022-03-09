Report: 49ers will have “legitimate interest” in All-Pro CB J.C. Jackson

We are a week away from the start of the new league year. We found out on Tuesday that we won’t have to wait until next week for teams to agree on deals. And while I believe we’ll have a Jimmy Garoppolo trade announced this week, could we see the Niners linked to another big-name free agent?

Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report believes New England Patriots free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson will set the cornerback market in a big way this free agency period. According to Schultz’s sources, the 49ers, Bengals, Chargers, and Dolphins all have a legitimate interest in the All-Pro cornerback.

If you were to put a list of “dream free agents the 49ers could sign,” Jackson would be in the top three — he’d be number one for me.

There isn’t a cornerback in the NFL with more on-ball production than Jackson during the past few seasons. Jackson has an incredible 17 interceptions in the past two seasons. He had 20, yes, 20 pass breakups alone in 2021. It’s not as though Jackson is exchanging these turnovers for big plays, ala Trevon Diggs, as Jackson only surrendered two touchdowns in 2021.

Jackson won’t be cheap, but you’re paying for the cream of the crop. Jackson has been one of the five best cornerbacks, and you could argue three, during the past three seasons. The consistency is there. He’s a matchup cornerback who has the size and speed to go against any receiver. The 49ers don’t have that.