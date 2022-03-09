Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington; expected to be in the mix for Jimmy G

The quarterback carousel continues as the Indianapolis Colts sent quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders in exchange for two third-round picks. Additionally, Washington is paying Wentz’s full $28 million due, which also includes a roster bonus due next week.

Good luck with that, Washington.

The Colts are back in the market for a starting quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Colts are expected to “be in the mix” for Jimmy Garoppolo.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Garoppolo would be an upgrade over Wentz in Indianapolis. I imagine they’d be fond of Jimmy’s locker room presence and how players gravitate toward him. The Colts have a strong roster and an even better running game where Garoppolo wouldn’t have to shoulder the load every game.

If Wentz is worth two third-round picks, could San Francisco receive a second-round pick in return? Perhaps the pick could turn into a second based on playing time and incentives, but it’s not out of the question after seeing Wentz’s deal.

We’re about to find out, and that could be as soon as today. The NFL will let us know how they feel about “QB wins” and Garoppolo.