There are many tentpole events of the NFL offseason. The start of free agency is one. The draft is another. For me, one of the best days of the year is the day the 2022 win totals are released.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the win total for the 49ers this season is ten games. Interestingly enough, the odds line for both the over and under bets is negative, which to me reflects the volatility we could see at quarterback (over is -115 and under is -105).

Because Trey Lance only started two games last year, he’s an unknown quantity at the game’s most important position, so Vegas is planning for both outcomes. For anyone who doesn’t know, -115 means you have to bet $115 to win $100. It also means that they see the over as the more likely scenario in 2022.

In terms of the NFC West as a whole, the Rams have the division’s highest win total at 10.5 games, followed by the 49ers at 10, the Cardinals at 9, and the Seahawks in last at 6 (and damn if it doesn’t feel good to see that).

Zooming out to the NFC as a whole, the 49ers with the fifth-highest win total in the conference. The Buccaneers are first at 11.5 (thank you very much, Tom Brady). The Packers are next at 11, and the Rams and Cowboys are tied at 10.5.

In terms of the league as a whole, the Bills are also tied with Tampa Bay for the highest total at 11.5. The Houston Texans have the dubious distinction of having the lowest over/under total at just 4.5 games.

