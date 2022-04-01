Golden Nuggets: It’s April Fool’s Day... watch out for fake Jimmy trades

“A year after signing a five-year extension to become the NFL’s highest-paid fullback, Kyle Juszczyk is officially sticking with the 49ers for the long haul. San Francisco exercised an option on Juszczyk’s deal Wednesday to keep the final four years of his contract intact, per NFL Media, and give the six-time Pro Bowler a raise in 2022.”

“Well I would say on paper you’d have to say they’ve gotten worse because they lost two starting caliber players,” Maiocco said on KNBR. “They lost Laken Tomlinson and they lost DJ Jones. So if you are to look at this objectively, because we don’t know anything about Javon Kinlaw — how he’s going to come back — or Aaron Banks, so objectively you have to say they’ve gotten worse.”

“Ninety-seven percent chance Jimmy Garoppolo will not be on this team once the first training camp practice begins,” Kawakami said. “I don’t think they lost anybody by fitting it under the cap. I just don’t think that’s the way they played it. If there was somebody great for them to sign where they needed Garoppolo’s money to use it, they would have just cut Garoppolo and then signed them.”

“While this year’s draft class isn’t considered to be one of the best seen in some time, there’s still some intriguing talent to be had in the later rounds that could pique the 49ers’ attention.”

“Alec Pierce, Cincinnati.... He’s 6’3”, 211 pounds, he runs a 4.33 40-yard dash, he has excellent hands and can jump. Think Cooper Kupp with speed. The 49ers could use him in the slot the way the Rams use Kupp.”

“The Wagner-to-the-Rams news was the gut punch the 49ers did not need. You can argue that the presence of Fred Warner negates the need for Wagner, but I covered the 49ers when Eddie DeBartolo, Jr. didn’t see talent as redundant. He saw talent — and winning talent — as necessary.”

“Reeder, despite having an excellent NFC Championship game against the 49ers, has been pretty woeful. He finished last season with 46.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 73rd out of 87 qualified linebackers, or 15th-worst. Wagner, even at age 31, had a 71.8 grade, which was 15th-best, along with 170 tackles, the third-most in the league.”

“This narrative is less about setting up another Montana-Young transition (for starters, Jimmy Garoppolo is definitely not Joe Montana) and more about trying to conjure a trade market for Garoppolo, at a time when there isn’t one. As they wait for someone to become willing to give up something for a quarterback who just had shoulder surgery (without the team knowing it was happening), they’re trying to build leverage by creating the impression that they’re happy to keep Garoppolo and to start him in 2022, even if it means keeping Lance on the bench for another year.”