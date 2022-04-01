The 2022 Niners Nation community mock draft sign up

It’s that time of year again when we bring the annual Niners Nation community Mock Draft back. We go through a complete seven-round mock for those of you that are new.

Here’s how it works:

Niners Nation readers get together each year and do a mock community draft for ALL SEVEN rounds for all 32 teams in order as per the real NFL draft. Each person is assigned one (sometimes more depending on numbers) team and drafts for all of their respective picks.

Only one of you gets to select the pick for the Niners. There are no trades. None. Zero. Zilch.

We’ll create a Google spreadsheet for viewing purposes that way, each participant can see who has been picked and who is available. The spreadsheet will also include a cumulative big board of all draft-eligible players. That way, when we get down to the 200s, you know who to pick.

If you have the bandwidth to run this year’s mock draft, please email me on Twitter. If we don’t have enough teams, I’ll join, but I don’t think that’ll be an issue. If I have to end up running the show, that’s fine. If that’s the case, I’ll send emails featuring five teams at a time to let you know when your pick is on the clock, or you’re close. Once you’re on the clock, you’ll have five hours to respond to that initial email.

I ask that each team sends me their top prospective players for each pick. For example, if you miss Robert Saleh and are selecting No. 4 overall for the New York Jets, you would send me/whoever is running the team an email that looks something like this:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Derek Stingley, CB, LSU Travon Walker EDGE Georgia Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

So, hypothetically speaking, if the teams in front of the Jets take other positional players and Thibodeaux, I’d select Stingley since that’s your best available player.

I'll need five players if you’re picking fifth in the email. If you’re third, I’ll need three, and so on. After each pick is made, I will update the spreadsheet and send out an email reminder to each participant in your cluster of who the pick was and who is “on the clock”.

You will send that email in a ”Reply All” to everyone in the 5-team cluster, so they know that the pick has been submitted. After the team before you picks, I will send you a reminder email, and you can submit your official pick.

If I haven’t heard from you within about five hours, I’m going with next up on your list or making the pick for you. This is not ideal and not something that I want to do. If you sign up for a team, please understand that this is a commitment, and the expectation is that you see this through until all seven rounds.

This is a lot of time, and the last thing I/whoever is in charge wants to do is chase down people to see if they are going to make a selection or not. Real-life can get in the way. We understand that. But keep in mind there are 31 other people involved, and the smoother this runs, the quicker it’s over.

I would also like you to submit a rationale for each pick, detailing briefly who the player is and why you selected them. Rationale emails should be submitted like this:

Pick No. 4: Jets select: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon.

Saleh saw how well the 49ers had it when they built their defense through the trenches, and pairing Thibs with Carl Lawson gives the Jets a formidable edge duo for the foreseeable future. (100-word maximum limit on rationale).

Remember, we’re going seven rounds here! Just a sentence or two will suffice as we get into the later rounds. But if you don’t think you’ll be able to provide at least something of a rationale for each pick, again, it’s better not to volunteer for the exercise.

As it gets rolling, it will make more sense. A few of the regulars will likely be involved again, so it’ll hopefully run smoothly. If you have any questions, drop me an email!

My email is kyle.posey@sbnation.com.

Please email me (from the preferred email address you will be using in the NN Community Mock Draft communication process) with your Niners Nation username and a list of every team that you would like to draft for. At least three teams, please. If you don’t mind who you draft for (thank you!), just your NN username is fine.

I cannot guarantee you will get your first choice; I can’t even 100% guarantee you’ll get a team on your list, but I will try and be as fair as possible. This will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are interested in being in charge of the community draft, please let me know in your email, and I will hand you the reigns. We need 32 teams. Let the bidding begin!