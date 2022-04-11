Golden Nuggets: Are there any worthy “big swings” in the 2022 NFL Draft?

“Drake Jackson, defensive end, USC.... Jackson is among the list of 2022 NFL Draft prospects who spoke with the 49ers at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during the first week of March. Jackson also told reporters he has a family member who’s a 49ers fan: [his grandma].”

“Betting on traits is how the 49ers continue stumbling into late-round gems like George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw, DJ Jones and Elijah Mitchell. All those players wound up contributing relatively quickly, but they all had very strong physical tools that made them appealing in the later rounds. San Francisco wasn’t reaching for specific needs in the fifth and sixth rounds and they landed some of their best selections of the Shanahan-Lynch era.”

“He’s a monster off the edge. Michael Badejo is a Texas Southern graduate, soon to graduate again with his Master’s degree.”

“There are surely plenty of other mocks out there we didn’t get to cover, but it’s interesting to see the majority of those polled prompted the idea of San Francisco grabbing a defensive back with its first pick.”

“However, should the 49ers choose to target the running back position later in the draft, there’s a certain sleeper candidate that could be utilized well by newly-acquired running backs coach Anthony Lynn: Alabama State running back Ezra Gray.”

“To be fair, the season starts in five months, so McGlinchey has lots of time to lift and eat and prepare himself for the season opener. But it’s starting to look like he won’t be ready Week 1. It’s starting to look like his recovery could drag into the season.”

“Whitner: I just remember Vernon still crying like a little baby. He was crying all through the locker room. It was like that catch (Terrell Owens) had. It was a rendition of that. He was crying and crying and crying.”