Golden Nuggets: Edge and safety prospects are getting looked at

Deebo Samuel’s new contract ‘quandary’ for 49ers, Peter King believes
“I think the Niners are going to be in a quandary if Deebo Samuel insists on getting paid top of market, and getting paid now,” King wrote in his latest “Football Morning in America” column. “They might not be able to do that.”
AROUND THE NFL: FMIA: Perspective From A Coaching Legend As Bill Belichick Turns 70; Dwayne Haskins Gone Too Soon
“But his average receiving season over the past two years (55 catches, 898 yards) is dwarfed, for instance, by Diggs’ average over the past two years (115 catches, 1,380 yards). Even when adding in the run-game impact, the stats are iffy. But Samuel has to be thinking: If they’re going to ask me to take the beating a running back takes, while asking me to be the deep threat for a playoff team, that’s something you don’t measure in stats. Dealing with Samuel is going to test the will and negotiating skill of GM John Lynch.”
49ers add former Seahawks receiver, make 2 other roster moves
“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Marcus Johnson and WR Malik Turner to one-year deals. The team also released and re-signed DL Maurice Hurst to the same one-year deal he signed on March 10, 2022.”
49ers to host decorated pass rush prospect for pre-draft visit
“While he may not have the upside of a player that goes in the first round, Malone appears to have the tools to step in and contribute right away as a pro. San Francisco can afford to swing for some high upside players in this draft, but if they believe a player like Malone can step in and contribute right away on the edge, then it makes a ton of sense to bring him in and improve the most important defensive unit.”
49ers holding pre-draft meeting with Texas A&M S Leon O’Neal
“It’s not real complicated, I know I’m ready for the NFL,” O’Neal told Wilson. “I’m just going to come in and be who I am. I’m an enforcer. A lot of my game is based on how explosive I am with certain things in pursuit. I attack the ball. I’m always around the ball. Like Budda Baker, you can’t help but see him around the football. That’s how I approach the game.”
Matt Maiocco discusses Deebo Samuel situation after social media intrigue
“I think you start to lose faith of the fan base in the locker room if you’re in essence promising that guys will be around and then they’re not around,” Maiocco said. “So I still have a very difficult time believing that the organizational plan is to move on from Deebo Samuel.”
Lance working out with 49ers’ receivers minus Deebo in SoCal
“The coaching group focuses on fine tuning the biomechanics of a quarterback’s throwing movement using 3D motion analysis. They believe that the work will help a quarterback deliver the ball more accurately and efficiently. The group also focuses on three other main values: strength and conditioning, nutrition and the mental aspect of being a quarterback.”
“Reid calls [Center Cam] Jurgens “one of my favorite team-player fits” who could be a plug-and-play starter from the get-go. He believes “Jurgens’ gap-to-gap style is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.”
Latest PFF mock draft still has CB Martin Emerson going to the 49ers
“Emerson’s length also helps him at the catch point, as his 14 pass breakups since 2020 can attest,” added Treash. “While there’s some rightful concern about his athletic shortcomings, he understands the game, brings a physical presence and has strong production in college football’s most difficult conference. At the end of Round 2, that’s worth betting on.”
Mock Draft 2.0: Multiple trades help 49ers address several key needs
“Though he struggles with allowing some pass rushers to get into his frame, [Center Dylan] Parham can anchor down to counter the bull rush. He allowed ten pressures in 2021, two quarterback hits, eight hurries, and zero sacks. Parham can start day one but doesn’t have to. He would be the perfect replacement for the starting center Alex Mack.”
‘He’s into it’: Ex-49ers GMs laud Frank Gore’s ability to evaluate players (paywall)
“Standout players often are bad evaluators of their position, McCloughan said, because they expect so much and see only the negatives in prospects. But he has found Gore to strike a good balance when examining running backs.”
Deebo Samuel’s situation and a recent contentious 49ers’ negotiation: Is $25 million a magic number? (paywall)
“After Kittle’s contract was finalized, his agent Jack Bechta openly discussed the contentious back-and-forth that preceded it. Bechta even dubbed the 49ers’ opening offer to Kittle “The Valentine’s Day Massacre.” There was talk of “nuclear options,” from a demand for a trade to an opt-out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, that could’ve been used if the team didn’t significantly sweeten its offer.
In the end, Kittle and the 49ers struck a deal just before training camp — and the anatomy of its negotiations can serve as a helpful guidepost now that Samuel is in a process featuring similar parameters.”
FROM THE VAULT: How George Kittle got paid: The high-stakes, high-strain story behind a record-setting deal
“Six months later, on a scorching Friday afternoon nearly 500 miles to the north, Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension, completing an arduous and challenging — but ultimately gratifying — negotiation that cemented the former fifth-round draft pick’s ascent to the top of his profession. The previous night, Bechta had joined Kittle and family members for a modest celebration at the player’s apartment that included wine, hard cider and Panda Express takeout.”
