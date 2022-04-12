Golden Nuggets: Edge and safety prospects are getting looked at

“I think the Niners are going to be in a quandary if Deebo Samuel insists on getting paid top of market, and getting paid now,” King wrote in his latest “Football Morning in America” column. “They might not be able to do that.”

“But his average receiving season over the past two years (55 catches, 898 yards) is dwarfed, for instance, by Diggs’ average over the past two years (115 catches, 1,380 yards). Even when adding in the run-game impact, the stats are iffy. But Samuel has to be thinking: If they’re going to ask me to take the beating a running back takes, while asking me to be the deep threat for a playoff team, that’s something you don’t measure in stats. Dealing with Samuel is going to test the will and negotiating skill of GM John Lynch.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Marcus Johnson and WR Malik Turner to one-year deals. The team also released and re-signed DL Maurice Hurst to the same one-year deal he signed on March 10, 2022.”

“While he may not have the upside of a player that goes in the first round, Malone appears to have the tools to step in and contribute right away as a pro. San Francisco can afford to swing for some high upside players in this draft, but if they believe a player like Malone can step in and contribute right away on the edge, then it makes a ton of sense to bring him in and improve the most important defensive unit.”

“It’s not real complicated, I know I’m ready for the NFL,” O’Neal told Wilson. “I’m just going to come in and be who I am. I’m an enforcer. A lot of my game is based on how explosive I am with certain things in pursuit. I attack the ball. I’m always around the ball. Like Budda Baker, you can’t help but see him around the football. That’s how I approach the game.”

“I think you start to lose faith of the fan base in the locker room if you’re in essence promising that guys will be around and then they’re not around,” Maiocco said. “So I still have a very difficult time believing that the organizational plan is to move on from Deebo Samuel.”

“The coaching group focuses on fine tuning the biomechanics of a quarterback’s throwing movement using 3D motion analysis. They believe that the work will help a quarterback deliver the ball more accurately and efficiently. The group also focuses on three other main values: strength and conditioning, nutrition and the mental aspect of being a quarterback.”

“Reid calls [Center Cam] Jurgens “one of my favorite team-player fits” who could be a plug-and-play starter from the get-go. He believes “Jurgens’ gap-to-gap style is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.”

“Emerson’s length also helps him at the catch point, as his 14 pass breakups since 2020 can attest,” added Treash. “While there’s some rightful concern about his athletic shortcomings, he understands the game, brings a physical presence and has strong production in college football’s most difficult conference. At the end of Round 2, that’s worth betting on.”

“Though he struggles with allowing some pass rushers to get into his frame, [Center Dylan] Parham can anchor down to counter the bull rush. He allowed ten pressures in 2021, two quarterback hits, eight hurries, and zero sacks. Parham can start day one but doesn’t have to. He would be the perfect replacement for the starting center Alex Mack.”

“Standout players often are bad evaluators of their position, McCloughan said, because they expect so much and see only the negatives in prospects. But he has found Gore to strike a good balance when examining running backs.”

“After Kittle’s contract was finalized, his agent Jack Bechta openly discussed the contentious back-and-forth that preceded it. Bechta even dubbed the 49ers’ opening offer to Kittle “The Valentine’s Day Massacre.” There was talk of “nuclear options,” from a demand for a trade to an opt-out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, that could’ve been used if the team didn’t significantly sweeten its offer.

In the end, Kittle and the 49ers struck a deal just before training camp — and the anatomy of its negotiations can serve as a helpful guidepost now that Samuel is in a process featuring similar parameters.”

“Six months later, on a scorching Friday afternoon nearly 500 miles to the north, Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension, completing an arduous and challenging — but ultimately gratifying — negotiation that cemented the former fifth-round draft pick’s ascent to the top of his profession. The previous night, Bechta had joined Kittle and family members for a modest celebration at the player’s apartment that included wine, hard cider and Panda Express takeout.”