49ers to host UCF DT Kalia Davis; held a Zoom meeting with Utah S Vonte Davis

The 49ers are set to host UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis on an official draft visit, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Davis is your typical penetrating defensive tackle:

SLEEPER ALERT @UCF_Football Kalia Davis (@KaliaDavis20) wasn’t on Senior Bowl Watch List but he’s been one of most impressive DT in CFB on early tape. Fifth-year prospect opted out 2020 due to Covid but jumps off with his disruptive traits. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/SIGdhGpTZl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 29, 2021

The 302-pounder is known for his first-step explosiveness and strength in his hands. However, change of direction issues and a season-ending ACL injury last year will likely relegate Davis to an undrafted free agent. Davis tore his ACL in Game 5 of the college football season in 2021. However, there are a lot of Kevin Givens similarities with Davis.

That’s not the only Davis the Niners are meeting with. Aaron Wilson reported San Francisco is set to hold a Zoom meeting with Utah safety Vonte Davis.

The 6’1”, 207-pound safety was second-team All-Pac-12 in 2021. I haven’t seen Davis play, but at Utah’s pro day, his testing numbers were underwhelming. Davis had a broad jump of 9-foot-10, a 32.5” vertical, a 4.43 short shuttle, and a 7.28 3-cone drill — each of those are below average for a safety.

It sounds like these visits are, at least in Kalia’s case, more of a medical re-check/update. Here’s a reminder of what draft picks the Niners have:

61

93

105

134

172

187

220

221

262

Expect to see more visits with players who aren’t household names that the team will spend a late-round pick on to ensure they don’t have to fight with other teams when it comes time to sign undrafted free agents.

According to our tracker, the 49ers are up to 24 pre-draft visits. They still have six more before the NFL Draft.