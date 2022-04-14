Golden Nuggets: Local pro day features Bay Area-rooted prospects

“Polk totaled just 36 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns during his first two seasons at Cal. But he blew up during his one and only season at Mississippi State, shattering school records to pave the way for his early entry into the draft.”

“Polk spent Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium, one of 47 players on hand for the 49ers’ local pro day. He ran routes in front of new receivers coach Leonard Hankerson and caught passes from three local quarterbacks, including his former quarterback at Cal, Chase Garbers.”

“The video shows McGlinchey doing some running and weightlifting at 49ers facilities, accompanied with a comment on his progress that included some words of appreciation for teammate and training partner Javon Kinlaw, who is recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery.”

“We’re told that Samuel, who is slated to make just under $4 million this season, will be looking for a contract in the range of about $25 million per year,” wrote Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

“Robinson is a running back that requires a high volume of touches to really impact a football game. He is a one-cut back that can get vertical and use his power to run through arm tackles. One of Robinson’s best traits is his pass protection. In pass pro, Robinson is able to quickly and effectively pick up blitzing defenders. Overall, Robinson is a short-yardage running back that can consistently gash the defense for short-yardage gains.”

“There aren’t a ton of flaws with [TE Trey] McBride, who did a little bit of everything for Colorado State. He’s a good in-line blocker, but he’s athletic enough to move around the formation which would pair perfectly alongside Kittle, giving head coach Kyle Shanahan maximum flexibility with formations and play calls out of two-tight end sets. McBride would also be able to contribute right away.”

“Watson barely was able to create enough separation against smaller school corners in man coverage at the intermediate route level. The throwing windows were tight.”

““This is the 49ers’ debut pick in this draft, but this late in Round 2, they’re not going to be guaranteed to get a starter,” wrote Kiper. “They can take a need position, sure, but they shouldn’t reach to make it happen. Taylor-Britt makes sense because he has some raw tools with which to work and has the skill set to play multiple spots. He had 11 pass breakups last season. San Francisco signed Charvarius Ward but should add corner depth.””