Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Kemoko Turay

Kawakami: Worst-case 49ers scenarios for Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance (and how to avoid them) (paywall)
“If the 49ers aren’t prepared to eventually pay Deebo at or near the top of the WR market, I believe he’ll be traded before April 28, the first round of the draft, for a package that would include a first-round pick in this draft that the 49ers would immediately use on a WR. I don’t expect that, though.”
Matt Maiocco breaks down what type of deal he expects Deebo Samuel to sign with 49ers
“When they do sit down, the 49ers will probably offer a deal, top-five wide receivers in the league,” Maiocco said. “His agent will probably come back with something that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league and ultimately, I think they’ll agree on something that’s in the two or three range.”
“He played in 13 games for a career-high 5.5 sacks and displayed the freak athleticism. He also tested extremely well before being drafted. You’d think he’s the exact sort of cheap, high-upside addition Kris Kocurek could get decent production out of.”
49ers double up on edge rushers, cornerbacks in latest mock draft from The Athletic
“[EDGE Josh] Paschal registered 52 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and a forced fumble through 12 game appearances as a senior in 2021, per Sports Reference. He recorded 137 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, a pass defensed, an interception, and three forced fumbles through his five collegiate seasons.”
Lombardi: Just how valuable is Deebo Samuel to the 49ers? A deep look at his impact on offensive efficiency (paywall)
“Only the Rams’ Cooper Kupp finished ahead of Samuel in YPRR. The 49ers wideout beat out Green Bay’s Davante Adams, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and many others in terms of receiving efficiency.”
49ers NFL Draft 2022: Jalen Wydermyer could be an intriguing pick
“From a receiving prospect, there’s a lot to like about Wydermyer with his catching ability, him being able to pinpoint the ball in the air, and his hands being very good. He was used in a lot of roles with the Aggies, including in the slot, and versatility is much utilized and valued with Shanahan.”
Jimmie Ward on why Trey Lance ‘will piss you off’ at 49ers practice
“Trey will piss you off at practice, man,” Ward said via Instagram Live (h/t TheSFNiners). “The only reason Trey piss you off at practice, obviously, because he’ll probably complete a pass, and then he’ll look at you. And that pisses DBs off.
49ers Safety Jimmie Ward Calls Out D.K. Metcalf And Talks Smack About 2022 Matchup
“D.K. straight,” he said. “I hope that Seattle don’t trade him, man, because it’s gonna be oof, they’re gonna be target practicing boy. But we’re gonna line his a** up.”
5 defensive NFL Draft prospects 49ers must have atop big board
“[CB Trent] McDuffie is one of a handful of plug-and-play cornerback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. And while there have been notable fallers on draft day, the Niners could only dream he lasts deep into the second round.”
Loading comments...