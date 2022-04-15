Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Kemoko Turay

“If the 49ers aren’t prepared to eventually pay Deebo at or near the top of the WR market, I believe he’ll be traded before April 28, the first round of the draft, for a package that would include a first-round pick in this draft that the 49ers would immediately use on a WR. I don’t expect that, though.”

“When they do sit down, the 49ers will probably offer a deal, top-five wide receivers in the league,” Maiocco said. “His agent will probably come back with something that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league and ultimately, I think they’ll agree on something that’s in the two or three range.”

“He played in 13 games for a career-high 5.5 sacks and displayed the freak athleticism. He also tested extremely well before being drafted. You’d think he’s the exact sort of cheap, high-upside addition Kris Kocurek could get decent production out of.”

“[EDGE Josh] Paschal registered 52 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and a forced fumble through 12 game appearances as a senior in 2021, per Sports Reference. He recorded 137 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, a pass defensed, an interception, and three forced fumbles through his five collegiate seasons.”

“Only the Rams’ Cooper Kupp finished ahead of Samuel in YPRR. The 49ers wideout beat out Green Bay’s Davante Adams, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and many others in terms of receiving efficiency.”

“From a receiving prospect, there’s a lot to like about Wydermyer with his catching ability, him being able to pinpoint the ball in the air, and his hands being very good. He was used in a lot of roles with the Aggies, including in the slot, and versatility is much utilized and valued with Shanahan.”

“Trey will piss you off at practice, man,” Ward said via Instagram Live (h/t TheSFNiners). “The only reason Trey piss you off at practice, obviously, because he’ll probably complete a pass, and then he’ll look at you. And that pisses DBs off.

“D.K. straight,” he said. “I hope that Seattle don’t trade him, man, because it’s gonna be oof, they’re gonna be target practicing boy. But we’re gonna line his a** up.”

“[CB Trent] McDuffie is one of a handful of plug-and-play cornerback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. And while there have been notable fallers on draft day, the Niners could only dream he lasts deep into the second round.”