Golden Nuggets: Deebo Samuel says he’s getting death threats on Instagram

Deebo Samuel took to Instagram Friday, where he told 49er fans that had been sending him death threats and racial comments that he’s not bothered. The loud minority is always the ugliest. Samuel’s comments are another unfortunate example of people failing to separate the athlete and the person.

Compound that with the internet culture of speaking recklessly to strangers knowing there are no consequences, and that’s how we get Deebo’s post.

“Hey, for all you fans that’s in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff, that don’t bother me,” Samuel said in the video. “It don’t. Y’all are the same ones that was just hoorah-ing and ‘Go Deebo’ and now y’all want to send death threats and send all these racial [messages] … all this stuff. It don’t bother me. I’m cool, I’m chillin’, I’m happy.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a player has received death threats or messages of racial hatred, and sadly, it will not be the last. While social media has an upside, allowing fans an inside look and contact with their favorite athletes, the accessibility can be taken advantage of, as it has in this case.

No. 61: Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, Nebraska

“This is the 49ers’ debut pick in this draft, but this late in Round 2, they’re not going to be guaranteed to get a starter,” Kiper writes. “They can take a need position, sure, but they shouldn’t reach to make it happen. Taylor-Britt makes sense because he has some raw tools with which to work and has the skill set to play multiple spots. He had 11 pass breakups last season. San Francisco signed Charvarius Ward but should add corner depth.”

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t coached the 49ers since 2014, but he’s still wrapping up business in the Bay Area. Records show he just sold his home in the affluent enclave of Atherton for $11.78 million.

The gated estate spans 1.3 acres in Atherton, a town that consistently ranks as one of the priciest areas in the country and houses tech moguls and athletes such as Stephen Curry and Jerry Rice. It comes with a main house and guesthouse that combine for five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 8,500 square feet.

Banks was the 49ers’ second-round pick in 2021. He didn’t get off to a great start though and only played in three offensive snaps all season. It’ll be an early make-or-break year for him with two guard spots open on the depth chart. He’ll get every chance to earn the starting job at left guard. If he can’t win the spot, it’s tough to see where he fits in long term.

Gilmore is signing a two-year, $23 million deal, including $14 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

With the addition of Gilmore, the Colts’ defense figures to be in exceptional shape with Pro Bowlers now at each level, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Darius Leonard.

What started as a quiet offseason for the Colts has turned into one of their best under Ballard.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels told the Morning News. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

Sources told Yahoo Sports late Thursday that the Cowboys had been contacted by Dallas police and were aware of the incident.