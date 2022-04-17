Golden Nuggets: Will teams offer a package for Deebo Samuel that the 49ers can’t refuse?

Happy Easter, everyone. What a difference a year makes. This time last year we were drowning in Mac Jones rumors. Now, taking the place of Jimmy Garoppolo hypothetical trades, this past week has been all about Deebo Samuel.

What is easily forgotten with Hurst is that he was once a prominent prospect in the 2018 draft. He was slated to be a first-round pick, but concerns regarding his heart condition saw him slide into the fifth-round where the Raiders grabbed him. So he has some untapped potential that is waiting to be unleashed. Who better to unleash that than defensive line coach Kris Kocurek?

Hurst can be the 2022 version of Arden Key.

49ERS GET

FALCONS 2022 ROUND 1 NFL DRAFT PICK (NO. 8 OVERALL)

FALCONS 2022 ROUND 3 NFL DRAFT PICK (NO. 74 OVERALL)

FALCONS 2023 ROUND 1 NFL DRAFT PICK

FALCONS GET

49ERS 2022 ROUND 3 NFL DRAFT PICK (NO. 93 OVERALL)

WR DEEBO SAMUEL

CB Brian Allen, Birmingham Stallions

Allen had a tough go with San Francisco. He signed to their practice squad in 2020, then was forced to the active roster because of injuries. Then he had to play in a game against the Dolphins and it didn’t go well for the young CB. He was let go from the practice squad shortly after.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the San Francisco 49ers are among the teams expressing interest in Illinois defensive back Tony Adams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot and 205-pound Adams had a 40-time of 4.47 seconds, a vertical jump of 41.50 inches, 14 bench press reps, a broad jump of 130 inches, completed the three-cone drill in 6.98 seconds, and a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.06 seconds at his personal Pro Day.

13) John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are still under .500 in the Lynch/Kyle Shanahan era, but at least they make it count when they make the playoffs. This is routinely one of the most talented rosters in football, which Lynch deserves a lot of credit for. The Trent Williams trade and subsequent contract was an underrated steal. I’ve always been impressed how the Niners find surprising pieces to excel on their defensive line and in the secondary.