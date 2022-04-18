Bookmakers imply Deebo Samuel has a 71% chance of playing for the 49ers in 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that 49ers star wideout Deebo Samuel, along with A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin, plan on skipping on-field work during their teams' offseason programs amid their push for new contracts this offseason.

The 49ers' offseason program begins Tuesday. Since the NFL’s offseason programs are voluntary, Samuel isn’t subjected to any fines. It’s worth noting that Deebo would forego a $50,000 workout bonus if he doesn’t attend the offseason program.

Oddsmakers released the probability for which team 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel would play for in 2022. Amidst a contract “dispute,” bookmakers believe there’s a chance that Samuel will be moved. Of course, the logic is that we’ve already seen three-star wide receivers traded this offseason, so never say never.

If Deebo does get traded, the New York Jets are the favorite. According to Oddschecker, Robert Saleh and the Jets are +400 or have a 20% implied chance to land Samuel. Below you’ll see the team, followed by the odds and the implied probability that they’ll land Deebo:

San Francisco 49ers — -250 — 71.4%

New York Jets — +400 — 20%

Indianapolis Colts — +600 — 14.3%

Atlanta Falcons — +800 — 11.1%

New Orleans Saints — +800 — 11.1%

Remember, these are simply odds. The 71% suggests the 49ers aren’t getting rid of Samuel. For what it’s worth, bookmakers thought Russell Wilson would remain with the Seahawks and thought Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be traded with his ongoing legal situation.

You don’t have to choose sides. Deebo has every right to feel like he should be compensated as one of the top receivers in the NFL. On the other hand, the 49ers, who are a business, will continue to operate as they do. Both parties will likely come to an agreement before training camp as deadlines spur action.