Colin Kaepernick doesn’t speak to the media very often, and he speaks on camera even less. Despite that, however, Kaepernick was a guest on the I Am Athlete podcast, and the episode will drop later today on YouTube.

Many athletes have appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast in the past and gotten into some fascinating conversations that they might not have otherwise discussed in a traditional sit-down interview with a host.

Antonio Brown recently discussed his mental health. Cam Newton said he went to New England because he was desperate, and DJ Williams admitted Josh McDaniels spied on other teams as head coach of the Broncos. What will Kaepernick say during his episode?

I’ll be fascinated to see if he talks about his experiences since he was blackballed. What exactly was said during his meeting with the Seahawks? How close were things with the Ravens before that went up in smoke?

Also, will he give us any juicy info on playing for Harbaugh, the final drive of the Super Bowl, or the complete disaster that was the post-Harbaugh years? As painful as it would be to revisit that time, teams that are that bad end up that way for a reason, and I’d be willing to bet Kaepernick knows where some skeletons are buried.

There has also been speculation that Kaepernick wasn’t the hardest worker when it came to watching film away from the team, and it will be interesting to see if that comes up at all during the conversation.