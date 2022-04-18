Golden Nuggets: Trey Lance has (reportedly) been told that he’s starting

“We mentioned the Panthers earlier in relation to [Baker Mayfield]; they’ve done their homework on Garoppolo too. They’ve looked at all options, and Garoppolo is one. So that’s something to watch for down the road. Right now, San Francisco is prepared to hold on to that $26 million salary, at least as a placeholder for now. They believe they can do all of their business with draft picks and free agents until they sort all of this out.... Meanwhile, Trey Lance has been working out in the Bay Area. I’m told that he’s got indications, at least informal indications from the team, that he’ll be the guy next year. He’s set to be that. Now, whether that means that they would still keep Garoppolo and that could change the dynamic, possibly. But right now, Lance is going to be the starter.”

“MMQB’s Albert Breer on Sunday reported the Carolina Panthers had Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross, two of the top offensive tackles in this year’s class, in for top-30 visits. The Panthers hold the No. 6 overall pick.

So why does this matter for San Francisco? Because there’s a chance one of either Ekownu or Cross falls to Carolina, and if Carolina takes one of them, it opens the door for them to go after a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo.”

“With Shanahan’s creativity, the ability to create yet another mismatch with an H Back / TE skillset could be the answer to a team that has had problems holding on to late-game leads. Colorado State TE Trey McBride has a late 2nd round grade and if he is available at 61, the 49ers could add both depth and a quality playmaker with their first selection in this year’s draft.”

“[Safety Nick] Cross is pure safety. He can line up in the box (257 snaps) and free safety (400 snaps). His versatility screams the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans would rotate Ward and Tartt numerous times. He also experimented with Hufanga and Wilson. Cross is 6’1”, 212 pounds, and has 31 1/2” arms and 9” hands. He ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard-dash, the fastest time amongst safeties.”

“Teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers could be in the mix for a rookie quarterback. However, if they’re unable to land someone by the likes of Pitt’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis, it’s not completely out of whack to think they’d suddenly entertain the idea of trading for Jimmy G.

Granted, the 49ers aren’t going to get the lofty trade package in return like they initially thought they would. But that’s fine. Lynch doesn’t need to hold out for some other team to get desperate in training camp.”