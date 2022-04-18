Penn State S Jaquan Brisker is set to visit the 49ers Tuesday

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Niners will host Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker Tuesday. Last month, during the Nittany Lions Pro Day, general manager John Lynch and his right-hand man, Adam Peters, were present at Penn State’s Pro Day:

49ers GM John Lynch was at Penn State's Pro Day last month. So they must be high on Brisker, who would be a great fit and replacement for Tartt. https://t.co/S0Ydmlaugg pic.twitter.com/NXiqVDbZWt — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) April 18, 2022

I’m not sure if I’m in the minority, but I’d go safety at No. 61. To me, that’s the Niners' biggest hole on the roster. A player like Brisker has the instincts needed to excel at safety in the NFL. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at 6’1”, 200 pounds, so his speed isn’t an issue.

He’d quickly become a fan favorite for his trash-talking:

Brisker is a top-10 trash talker. Watch the safety to the top of the screen. As soon as the play is over he finds the QB. That’s how you do it. https://t.co/m5823TrMUN pic.twitter.com/gEjmCF1VPv — KP (@KP_Show) March 24, 2022

Of course, being good at your job is the goal. Last season, Brisker split time between playing in deep alignments as well as in the box/slot. As we know, versatility is key for safeties in the Niners' defense. With that said, he lined up in the box more than any safety in the draft, and 8% more than the next safety, per Sports Info Solutions.

Brisker comes with all of the necessary intangibles such as leadership, instincts, as well as making plays all over the field. Some feel like he’s maxed out as a player. If he falls to No. 61, it’ll be due to durability issues. Brisker suffered a knee injury in 2020 and had to fight through a shoulder injury in 2021. So, while he hasn’t missed many games, he’s had to battle injuries during his career.

I mentioned Brisker’s playmaking; he averaged 0.5 tackles for loss last year. He has the size and strength to match up against tight ends and the speed to carry receivers down the seam in coverage.

Late in the second round, you’d be hard-pressed to find better value than Brisker, who would replace Jaquiski Tartt in the secondary and give the 49ers one of the better safety duos in the league once again.

spent the last week watching DBs. my top-10 DBs in the draft:



1) Derek Stingley

TIER

2) Kyle Hamilton

3) Lewis Cine

TIER

4) Sauce Gardner

5) Kaiir Elam

TIER

6) Dax Hill

7) Jalen Pitre

8) Kyler Gordon

TIER

9) Andrew Booth

10) Jaquan Brisker



no further questions, thank you. — KP (@KP_Show) April 11, 2022

This is a strong class for defensive backs. So, Brisker being ranked 10th speaks more about the position than it does him. If a team took him in the first round, I wouldn’t bat an eye. San Francisco would be fortunate to have a player like Brisker fall to them.

I wouldn’t rule out the team trading up, given their cap space and number of Day 3 picks, for a player they have rated highly in the second round.