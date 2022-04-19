Golden Nuggets: Penn State draft prospect linked to the 49ers

“Lotta miles covered but a lot more to go,” Kinlaw wrote in the caption. “I’m still takin this thing one day at a time. This organization revived me when I needed it the most. So blessed to be apart [sic] of this team.”

“A.J. Brown of Tennessee and Terry McLaurin of Washington are also declining to participate in on-field work. Because the offseason program is considered voluntary, none of the players will be subject to fines. However, Samuel would forego a $50,000 workout bonus if he does not participate.”

“As I recall, George Kittle basically said ‘Hey, I’m going to go to all the offseason stuff. I’m a leader, I feel that that’s part of my duty as a leader, and the contract stuff is something completely different.’ And Fred Warner did the exact same thing. George kind of set the tone for how to handle something like this, and I think those two were kind of talking throughout and they had an idea of how this whole thing would play out. “

“Brisker has the size at 6-1, 200 pounds and athleticism to play both safety spots in San Francisco’s defense. He plays faster than the 4.49 40-yard dash he ran at the combine, and his ability to cover near the line of scrimmage and get downhill in run support will make him a direct replacement for Jaquiski Tartt at strong safety. He’d likely be able to slide back to the free safety spot whenever Jimmie Ward’s time in San Francisco is done as well.”

“He’s a smooth strider who can become a little disjointed when processing and attacking the blocking scheme. Chandler needs to turn up the play speed in the early stages to attack the fleeting run lanes he will see in the pros. In a deep running back draft, Chandler’s ability to catch passes and return kicks should help improve his chance of being selected on Day 3.”

“And then let’s play this forward a little bit,” Rapoport continued. “I don’t know what Trey Lance is going to be. The people in San Francisco really, really, really liked him. Potentially, they think he’s going to be great, but we don’t know. Let’s say Garoppolo shows up and, just like last year, was the better quarterback. How do you not play him?”

“Carolina owns the No. 6 pick in the draft and has massive needs both for a franchise quarterback and an offensive tackle. Last week, the Panthers hosted the top six quarterbacks for pre-draft visits and reportedly had North Carolina’s Sam Howell back in Monday for a local workout. The Panthers also will have top tackles Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross in for visits, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.”

“[Baylor DB] Pitre has said that one of his role models is current free agent Tyrann Mathieu — and that’s who he resembles on the field. He manages to be both a whirling dervish and someone who rarely seems like he’s out of control. A lot of defensive backs are aggressive. Pitre is wisely aggressive. He’s always around the ball. “

“In nine years, Mathieu has started 120 games, intercepted the ball 26 times, ran three back for touchdowns and sacked the opposing quarterback 10 times. His productivity is off the charts, and every secondary is better with him on the field.”

“Brisker’s combination of athleticism and smartness makes him a great player for any defense to have. No play better displayed this combination than his interception late in the Wisconsin game this past season where he read Mertz’s eyes, baited him into a throw, and then dropped back and had the athleticism with a great vertical jump to haul in the interception. “