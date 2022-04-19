Daniel Brunskill and Jauan Jennings sign one-year tenders

The 49ers announced that right guard Daniel Brunskill and wide receiver Jauan Jennings each signed one-year tendered contracts Tuesday.

Brunskill goes from making $850,000 in 2021 to a base salary of $2.433 million in 2022, which is the price tag for a restricted free agent right of first refusal tender. That’s a nice pay bump for a player who has been reliable along the Niners' offensive line during the past couple of seasons.

With both players signing, the only restricted free agent yet to sign is linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who currently has a second-round tender. I’m curious whether the team is working out a long-term extension — you’d hope so after Al-Shaair’s 2021 season.

Both The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco hinted at Brunskill potentially moving to center in case Alex Mack doesn’t return. That would mean Aaron Banks, Brunskill, and Jaylon Moore are your interior offensive lineman. That is a lot of youth and inexperience protecting your first-year starting quarterback.

The Chronicle’s Eric Branch said Mack is still mulling retirement. Maybe a center at 61 is more plausible than we realized? Unless the team has high hopes for Brunskill at center in 2022.