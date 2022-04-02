Golden Nuggets: 17 Days Until Offseason Team Workouts

“Below is a breakdown of the known meetings between draft prospects and 49ers representatives, as reported by various media sources or the prospects themselves. The representatives could be members of the coaching staff, front office, and/or team scouts. The 49ers’ draft picks and scheduled interviews are listed first.”

“At 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, Parham might be slightly undersized for a prototypical lineman at the pro level. But he makes up for those shortcomings with notable mobility, speed and technique.”

“Tough to downgrade a team that barely lost the NFC title game this much. But a hazy quarterback situation and lack of a first-round pick are reasons to wonder if the Niners, who haven’t reached postseason in back-to-back seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch, might regress.”

“I think they’re worse,” Matt Barrows of The Athletic said Friday on KNBR’s Murph & Mac show. “That offensive line would bother me, losing Laken Tomlinson, not really upgrading at right guard, which was a problem spot. They keep saying, ‘Yeah, we think Alex Mack is coming back,’ but they haven’t gotten a definitive answer at center and don’t really seem to have a real strong Plan B.”

“But he [does] have talent. I just think he needs the reps. I think once Kyle knows what he’s really good at because Kyle is one of the greatest play-callers in the league right now. I think Kyle will figure it out [a way] for him to have success.”

“San Francisco’s workouts begin April 19.

OTA dates are May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, and June 6-9.

Mandatory minicamp for San Francisco is slated for June 14-16.”

“And at some point, Jimmy Garoppolo—97 percent [chance] Jimmy Garoppolo will not be on this team once the first training camp practice begins,” Kawakami told KNBR’s Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland this week. “... They’ve delayed it. They don’t need to make that decision. They’ve fit him under the cap.”

“All told, our depth chart projects that — if the season were to start today with everyone healthy — the 49ers would have 50 of 53 spots filled by players who’ve previously contributed to 53-man rosters. And beyond those three presumably wide-open spots, many of the 50 filled positions are eligible for upgrades.”

“An educated guess on the behind-the-scenes plan: Wait for Garoppolo to be healthy in July, hope a trade partner emerges and, if not, accept defeat and release him.”