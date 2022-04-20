Golden Nuggets: Putting Deebo aside for a minute... who’s playing center??

“This right now I think is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done. It’s not San Francisco not willing to do the deal. The 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel has put a halt to everything for right now.”

“Brunskill and backup Jake Brendel are the only other players on the roster who have played center in the NFL. The 49ers officially announced Tuesday that they signed Brunskill to his restricted free-agent tender, which will pay him $2.4 million in 2022.

The top remaining center on the free-agent market is J.C. Tretter, 31, who was released by the Browns last month after starting 80 of 81 games for Cleveland over the past five seasons.”

“The 6-foot-3 and 191-pound Toure was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he participated in his school’s Pro Day, recording a 40-time of 4.44 seconds, a vertical jump of 34.50 inches, a broad jump of 124 inches, and seven reps in the bench press. He also completed the three-cone drill in 6.77 seconds and had a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.19 seconds.”

“While we still think there’s room for a high-end speed rusher on the depth chart (see below), [Penn State Safety Jaquan] Brisker seems like a solid pick late in the second round. He’s better in coverage than one of the 49ers’ strong safety incumbents, Talanoa Hufanga, and is a better tackler than another, Tarvarius Moore. He would allow the 49ers the same versatility with their safeties they had when Jaquiski Tartt started opposite Jimmie Ward.”

“Time to check off the other defensive back need for San Francisco, after getting Cross at safety earlier,” wrote McShay. “[Sam Houston State CB Zyon] McCollum has speed, size and ball skills, and I think he could become a reliable No. 2 cornerback early on in his career.”

“Wrecking ball on wheels who plays with the type of pace and power that makes tape study a lot of fun,” wrote Lance Zierlein in NFL.com’s draft profile of the player. “Warren is a self-assured competitor who proved he could handle the workload and spotlight of the Big 12. He’s decisive, with an ability to cut at full speed. However, he lacks burst and agility to expand his runs too far outside. He’s a momentum runner who is much tougher to tackle with every step he takes, but he needs it blocked up, as he lacks the ability to create for himself early in the run. He’s talented in the screen game and has a chance to compete for a backup role.”

“The arrangement isn’t a surprise given the 49ers’ desire to trade the in-limbo Garoppolo, 30, who is presumably eager to begin the next chapter of his career with a new employer. And the arrangement isn’t unique to Garoppolo: Last year, for example, pass rusher Dee Ford spent part of the offseason program rehabbing his back injury away from the team facility.”

“The San Francisco 49ers announced that wide receiver Jauan Jennings and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill have signed their one-year tendered contracts with the team. Jennings was an exclusive-rights free agent while Brunskill was a restricted free agent.”

Perhaps most significantly, [Chattanooga Center Cole] Strange has an unusually large wealth of positional cross-training under his belt. He was a middle linebacker in high school before converting to defensive end as a senior. He moved to offensive tackle early in his college career before transitioning to left guard and then center.

“There is probably a little bit of leverage moving toward the player,” a team executive told The Athletic. “This next year is probably going to be the best case study to see how this is managed. So far, with (Adams and Hill), the teams have chosen to move on. The initial trend is that teams are going to let them go. I would be shocked if San Francisco lets Deebo out of the building. That’s my opinion right now. But if you’re looking and trying to figure it out, don’t just ask, ‘Is the receiver that good?’ Look at everything else around the team — the quarterback situation and how much he’s getting paid, the coach situation. All those external things are going to factor into the decision on the receiver.”